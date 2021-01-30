Three die in gas leak blast

NOWSHERA: Three people were killed and several others sustained burn injuries in a gas leak blast in Misri Banda here on Friday.

It was learnt that the explosion was caused by gas leak at the house of one Zamurd Khan. He was a labourer. The family was asleep and had left the gas heater on. Due to low gas pressure, the heat went out, but when the gas pressure was restore, it filled the room with gas, which caused the blast.

The dead and injured were identified as Zamurd Khan, 60, Fawad, 24, Rehan, 26, Tabassum Bibi and three children, Zianab, Ayesha and Hafsa.