Sikh community stages protest against Modi govt

PESHAWAR: Sikh community in large number here on Friday staged a strong protest against atrocities being carried out against Sikh farmers and Muslims in India, saying the Modi government has resorted to unprecedented state-crimes against its innocent citizens.

Sikh protesting leaders in their speeches said Indian government was undermining the rights of its people through the power of its forces and committing unprecedented state-crimes to suppress the justified demands of farmers.

They said people belonging to all minority communities strongly condemned the brutal response of Indian government towards its people.

The Indian government, they said should learn from Pakistan how to treat its people especially the minorities.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, they said was providing every possible support and security to all the minorities in Pakistan.

All we here in Pakistan including Christians, Hindus, Sikhs and Muslims were standing by the suppressed people of India to support them.

The protestors said days of the Modi government has been numbered and hoped that India would soon has a people-friendly democratic government that would accept the just demands of its people.

The protestors also displayed banners inscribed with slogans in favor of Indian Sikh farmers and Muslims and chanted slogans against the Modi government.