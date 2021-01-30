Thorpe ready to welcome Root into England’s 100 club

LONDON: Graham Thorpe has hailed Joe Root as “a great student of the game” as he prepares to welcome the England captain into Test cricket’s 100-cap club.

Root will bring up his century when he leads his country out in the series opener against India next week in Chennai, becoming the 15th Englishman to reach the landmark.

Thorpe is one of the previous 14, having reached three figures in his final international outing in the summer of 2005, and will be on hand to celebrate Root’s achievement in his current role as assistant coach.

“To play 100 Test matches is no mean feat. Joe will be very proud and his family will be very proud too,” said Thorpe, who scored almost 7,000 Test runs as a stylish left-hander.

“It is a real achievement because of the longevity of it. You need a good sense of humour to play that amount of cricket because you will experience highs but there will some moments in there where you have your lows.

“You have to show a bit of character and resilience, you have to keep adapting and sometimes you will have to tinker with your technique and you have to manage all of that.

“Joe has always remained very humble, he is a great student of the game and loves learning. He loves watching other people play and he is someone who doesn’t want to stand still and has a great hunger to score runs.