Two days ago, three children of my village were playing outside their homes. They were teasing their neighbour’s dog when it suddenly attacked them. We took them to Jam Ghulam Qadir Civil Hospital, Hub for anti-rabies vaccine shots. When we arrived there, we were informed that the hospital didn’t have the vaccine. Even though the staff kept assuring us that they were arranging for the vaccine, they failed to do so.

The situation is almost the same in the country’s largest city. In Karachi, more than 27,000 animal bite cases have been reported in the last 10 years. Most of the victims are children under the age of 12. The city’s hospitals, unfortunately, don’t have sufficient stocks of vaccine doses. The cases of dog bites are being reported across the country. The healthcare authorities are responsible for arranging for the procurement of anti-rabies vaccine doses.

Meer Afzal

Hub