Creative thinking

Education is the most important investment a country can make for its prosperous future. But, unfortunately, the education system of Pakistan is facing many serious problems of which the most important one is cramming. Students are focused on only grades. They cram everything without understanding its concept. Many schools and colleges are killing a child’s creativity. These students are not able to think out of the box.

In colleges too, a student is taught that s/he has to follow only the book. When these students prepare for entry tests of different universities, they face a lot of difficulties and usually fail these tests. The reason for this dismal performance is that our students don’t have strong concepts. To strengthen our education system, we need to introduce a syllabus that improves students’ creativity skills.

Sidra Shehzad

Lahore