While every government of the world is giving relief to people – in form of direct grants and tax exemptions – owing to great economic depression caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, the federal government of Pakistan is doing everything it can to collect more taxes and raise prices and tariffs. Also, the government has announced to reopen schools at a time when the country has witnessed a new strain of the virus which is more transmissible. This decision has been taken for the financial benefits of some sectors. Many people don’t wear face masks because they have no idea how dangerous this virus is. Under these circumstances, it is highly irresponsible to open schools and put students’ lives in danger.

Recently, the FBR started sending its officers to different residential areas in Islamabad. The target is to get residents fill in some forms and submit them in crowded tax offices along with other documents. The compliance of these orders will create an even larger crowd at tax offices. A majority of people who have received such notices are retired officers and civil servants who are already quite vulnerable. The government should keep the health of citizens as its top priority.

M Shaikh

Islamabad