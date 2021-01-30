Clean cities

Plastic pollution is wreaking havoc in various residential areas of Rawalpindi. Hundreds of plastic bags and bottles have covered the city’s streets. Residents silently wait for the authorities to discard this highly harmful garbage.

The local government should look into this issue and impose heavy fines on people who are guilty of littering these residential areas. It should also ensure that the relevant department is disposing of this garbage on time.

Nitasha Farooq

Rawalpindi