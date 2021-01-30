Jujube binging season brings hope for growers, traders alike

HYDERABAD: Jujube traders are hopeful they will recover losses incurred last year due to prolonged lockdown and closure of markets.

Muhammad Ibrahim, a small-scale jujube trader, near Hala New, Matiary district, said there was still some time till the crop changed colour and gained its sweetness. “There is demand all across the country.”

Ibrahim collects four-five bags weighing 15-16kg a day, and sells the fruit at Rs800-1,600/bag, depending on the demand.

Traders expect better profits this year as they claim the demand has risen. It is because of this that many have started picking the fruit earlier, instead of waiting for it to mature.

Produce is sold both locally as well as sent to markets in Karachi and major cities of Punjab and Khyber Pakhutnkhwa. Usually jujube picking starts late January or the first week of February, and continues till March and April.

Last year, the lockdown was imposed in March- the peak of jujube season, and many traders could not meet their expenses. A large workforce associated with the jujube value chain, especially those working in picking, sorting, packing, and loading were rendered jobless.

Older varieties of the fruit, such as sangri or kingri, sufi and kheerol used to be popular in Sindh. But they are now being replaced by the new gola ber, traders said. Producers use grafting in the old varieties to produce gola. Old jujube varieties have more value because of taste and sweetness, but now these varieties only exist in some areas.

The older variety was harvested in March, but the new grafted varieties become available in markets starting mid-December and January, continuing till the end of March or early April.

Information gathered from the market showed that the gola variety from Dighri and other parts of Sindh held more value, and traders sold a 15-20kg bag for Rs2,000-4,000.

Mostly the growers avoid dealing with the market and hire contractors, who bear the cost of picking, packing and transportation to the market. Traders take jujube orchards on contract for one or two years.

Hyderabad, Matiari, Tando Allahyar, Mirpurkhas, Khairpur and other districts are said to be popular for producing larger sized jujube, while the common ziziphus jujube is available almost all across the province.

Presently, farmers in the Thar Desert farmers are also learning to cultivate jujube trees via grafting, expecting to improve access to the nutrient fruit for locals.

Traders and producers believe that the yield of jujube varied from farm to farm and each tree could give two-three maund, depending on soil fertility, care with farmyard manure, and proper water.

Researchers in the field of food security and nutritional mechanism suggest value-addition in packaging to earn better in urban markets.

Compared to the new grafted varieties of jujube, poor farmers love consuming the smaller old variety – ziziphus jujube, which grows naturally in agriculture fields, along banks of water bodies and in the arid zones like the Thar Desert and mountainous regions.

The wild ziziphus jujube tree has a long history and remains a part of the people’s everyday lives. Village vendors pick ziziphus jujube from different areas too or purchase the same from farmers for selling locally on pushcarts.

Traditionally, people consume ziziphus jujube fondly without knowing its health benefits. But herbal practitioners buy the same fruits for its use in medicines and suggest patients to consume for curing ailments.

Despite the value of the smaller variety, traders do not count it for commercial purposes. Wild ziziphus jujube is the free seasonal fruit for children. So, farmers tend the tree and keep it safe as a source of nutrition for their child. Honey produced from jujube tree is popular in terms of medicinal value as well.

The ziziphus jujube variety growing in arid zones like the Thar Desert and the ones up in the mountainous areas differs in size, colour and taste. These trees are drought resistant and can survive without water for a long time.

The desert variety matures earlier, mostly in December and people collect it for their own consumption as well as for selling in the local market to make some cash.

People living in villages also dry the various varieties of jujube at home for consuming off-season.