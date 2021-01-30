Stocks gain as earnings rally resumes

Stocks ended higher as the result rally resumed on Friday mostly driven by technology, cement, and banks, amid rebounding word oil and equities, dealers said on Friday.

Pakistan Stock Exchange's (PSX) benchmark KSE-100 shares index lost gained 0.48 percent or 219.49 points to close at 46,385.54 points. Volumes were flat at 840.296 million shares, compared with 844.002 million on Thursday. KSE-30 also inched up 0.31 percent or 59.74 points to end at 19,318.85 points.

Topline Securities in its daily market review said the stocks ended on a positive note on the last trading day of the week. Major contribution to the index came from TRG, DGKC, DAWH, INIL, and PAKT, as they cumulatively contributed 157 points to the index, the brokerage said.

It added that on the result front ISL in the steel sector declared its 2QFY21 result in which it posted an EPS of Rs5.1, along with a DPS of Rs3.0. LUCK in the cement sector posted consolidated 2QFY21 EPS of Rs18.6, the brokerage said adding both these result announcements were higher than street consensus and provided stimulus to the market.

During the month of January 2021, individuals and companies net purchased equities worth $34.7 million and $13.8 million respectively as of yesterday, whereas insurance, banks and brokers net sold equities worth $22.5mn, $16.6mn, and 10.9mn respectively as of yesterday, Topline Securities said in its report.

Salman Ahmad, head of institutional sales at Aba Ali Habib Securities, attributed the rally to the corporate results that had mostly so far been in line with market expectations.

He said the market also drew strength from rising global stocks and crude oil.

Moreover, he said investors also went bullish on OMCs (oil marketing companies) expecting a further increase in petroleum products prices from February 1, 2021.

Despite rollover week, the market remained buoyed, indicating a smooth sailing in terms of settlement at futures counter, Ahmad added.

Tahir Abbas, director research at Arif Habib said, “The market was facing resistance above 46,000 points for a couple of days, which has been quite an encouraging factor”.

The financial results were reflecting growth in all sectors, which helped build a rally at the market and there was a likelihood the index might record more gains with small adjustments on its way up, Abbas added.

Of 425 active scrips, 229 gained, 182 lost, and 14 remained unchanged.

Analyst Ahsan Mehanti from Arif Habib Corporation said stocks closed bullish amid high trades led by banking, fertilisers, and cement scrips on strong earnings outlook.

Oil stocks remained in pressure on weak global crude oil prices, he said. Speculations on likely subdued CPI inflation for January 2021, affirming State Bank of Pakistan monetary policy, strong financial results in banking and fertiliser sector led to a bullish close, Mehanti added.

Sapphire Textile, up Rs74.49 to close at Rs1,091.99/share, and Pakistan Tobacco, strengthening by Rs69.99 to finish at Rs1669.99/share, posted highest gains in the day.

Rafhan Maize, down Rs700 to close at Rs9,800/share, and Unilever Foods, losing Rs200 to close at Rs14,300/share, were the worst losers of the day.

K-Electric Limited led volumes with 141.575 million shares. The scrip gained Rs0.3 to end at Rs4.39/share. Pakistan International Bulk posted the lowest turnover with 20.277 million shares, losing Rs0.02 to end at Rs13.05/share.