For our future

A global effort is in process to fight against the Covid-19 pandemic. Ever since the outbreak of the coronavirus, over two million people have died across the world. Few pharmaceutical companies have succeeded in developing the vaccine in a relatively short period of time. However, they do not have the capacity to produce and widely distribute the vaccine. Also, many countries don’t have resources to procure the vaccine. At this rate, it may take decades to provide the vaccine to all citizens in the world. This is the time for these pharmaceutical companies to offer the vaccine’s formula to other pharmaceutical companies in order to speed up the process of production, distribution and affordable utilisation of the vaccine worldwide. Pharmaceutical companies around the world must work in unison – together they can play a pivotal role in defeating Covid-19. This is certainly not the time for a few pharmaceutical companies to make windfall profits. It is morally and ethically not desirable. The future of humanity is at stake.

Majyd Aziz

Karachi