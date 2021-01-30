tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
The best thing to do to protect against the coronavirus is to wear a face mask. However, many people are still not wearing masks. It is shocking that the people are not taking the virus seriously, which has killed more than two million people across the world.
It is the responsibility of every person to follow SOPs to fight against the virus.
Sattar Samad
Kolwah