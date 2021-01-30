close
Sat Jan 30, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
 
January 30, 2021

Follow SOPs

Newspost

 
January 30, 2021

The best thing to do to protect against the coronavirus is to wear a face mask. However, many people are still not wearing masks. It is shocking that the people are not taking the virus seriously, which has killed more than two million people across the world.

It is the responsibility of every person to follow SOPs to fight against the virus.

Sattar Samad

Kolwah

Latest News

More From Newspost