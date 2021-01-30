The world’s 500 richest people added $1.8 trillion to their combined wealth in 2020 and are now worth $7.6 trillion. It is sad and unfortunate. Unrestrained capitalism has managed to increase economic inequality in the world. This inequality has worsened in the age of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Is there any institution that can help create a more just and equitable world? We know the world is full with laws which urge humanity to embrace income and wealth redistribution but, unfortunately, human greed and callousness get the better of them.

Abbas R Siddiqi

Lahore