Economic rebound

Pakistan has now resumed its IMF programme, after showing a welcome ability to withstand the economic shock suffered by countries around the world during the coronavirus crisis. Pakistan’s standings did fall, but what is more worrying is that the rebound has been far slower than in other countries, including India and other developed states. Finance Minister Dr Hafeez Sheikh blames this on the fact that Pakistan was not in a strong economic position, even before Covid-19 hit, due to the policies of past governments. This may be true but we need to make corrections now that the PTI has been in power for two and a half years, so that everything does not go back two or three years into the past. It is the present that matters.

For the present, the government is correct in noting that the agricultural sector needs far more attention and that it is the ordinary person that needs to benefit from economic growth. How this can be achieved is something of a dilemma. However, investing more in agriculture may help, while the finance minister has also said that the huge remittances collected over the past year will help the country. Again, this is provided that people after Covid-19 do not go back to the old system of ‘hundi’ and ‘hawala’ which deprived the official exchequer of any benefits from earnings overseas. People will also be using dollars for purposes of recreation and travel, drawing away more from that which has been collected. The economy is indeed a very complicated business and needs to be handled with absolute certainty and surety so no further damage is done. If there was a discrepancy in the amount of wheat and other items provinces said they would produce and the amount that is actually produced, then it is this which has to be looked into so that the same mistake or the same downfall is not made the next time. Pakistan must not start a sequence in which it becomes dependent on importing items that are grown within the country for domestic purposes. This in many ways would be a disaster. In the same way, the export sector needs to be built up and boosted so that the finances that are spent as the IMF programme comes into force again can be regenerated. To do this, the textile sector needs a boost. However, it should not get a subsidy on products which are eventually sold at home given that this would be unfair, and would not benefit the country in any real fashion.

The complicated process has to be handled through cooperation between all the concerned ministries and also all the provinces. Only then can Pakistan hope to make a bounce back from a prediction of a growth of 2.5 percent this year compared to a far greater level by other countries in the region. The growth is vital to be able to meet our needs and to be able to provide a more equitable share in the economy to all citizens of the country.