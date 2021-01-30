The transparency cycle

The new report released by the Berlin-based Transparency International, an autonomous group that measures perceptions about corruption around the world, is out. Pakistan has on this report sunk lower to 124 indicating a slip of four points in its previous ranking a 120. This number suggests that the perception about corruption in the country is greater than before. The government of Imran Khan and the PTI had pledged before coming to power that it would wipe out corruption within 90 days and that the leaders of the past, particularly the PML-N, were responsible for large-scale corruption, which had brought about all kinds of problems in the country. While this may not be entirely incorrect, it is also true that the corruption perceptions index had fallen for Pakistan to 117 in the last year of the PML-N’s reign in power during 2017-2018 and has since risen again to 120 and now to 124 – putting Pakistan in a somewhat awkward position.

What is most ironic is that government representatives have continued to insist that the report is based on figures taken from the past, namely from 2015 and 2016. In the first place, this would suggest that no one in government has actually read the report. The two factors out of the eight included in the report, which lower Pakistan’s standing in terms of a country which is free of corruption and is transparent, is the figure on the Global Justice Project, with law and order on the decline, and on Varieties of Democracy, which has also fallen or declined in comparison to past years. It is also important to remember that when ministers talk about data, there is actually no data included in the entire transparency exercise. The report, which makes its way rapidly around the world is based entirely on perceptions, which includes interviews with economists, and other experts within the country, as well as in some cases, experts from outside the country. Figures for this report have been taken from World Bank data, the World Economic Project data and other sources. It is law and order and democracy that contribute chiefly to Pakistan’s decline in standings. It appears members of government are not able to comprehend the manner in which the report is compiled and the reasons why Pakistan is lower in its standing compared to other countries in the region, such as India and even Afghanistan, as well as compared to the standing of the country in the past.

Last year, some government members had denied the veracity of the report altogether, insisting it was propaganda against Pakistan put together by an international consortium which somehow worked in unity to discredit the country. This sounds a great deal as QAnon, the conspiracy theory which has overtaken the US. In the first place, it is important to remember that while we need to continue our battle against corruption, TI bases its findings only on perceptions and these are hardly likely to change within a country over a short period of time and nor are they related to only one walk of life but to many covered by the report.