close
Sat Jan 30, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
AFP
January 30, 2021

Putin’s Palace

World

AFP
January 30, 2021

Moscow: Russian state television on Friday rejected opposition claims that a Black Sea property allegedly owned by President Vladimir Putin was a luxurious palace by airing footage of it under construction. The Russian leader has come under pressure after Alexei Navalny, his best-known domestic critic, was detained on his return to Moscow on January 17 and whose team two days later released an investigation into an opulent seaside complex it said belonged to Putin.

Latest News

More From World