Fake Stallone passport used as ad

SOFIA: A Bulgarian criminal gang used a fake passport in the name of the Hollywood actor Sylvester Stallone to advertise its counterfeiting services to potential clients, prosecutors said on Friday. Four gang members were charged for counterfeiting-related crimes with two other men charged on other offences, prosecutors said in a statement. The passport in Stallone’s name -- giving the "Rocky" actor Bulgarian nationality -- was found during a search of one of the gang-members’ homes in the central city of Plovdiv.