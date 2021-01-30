Fake Stallone passport used as ad

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
SOFIA: A Bulgarian criminal gang used a fake passport in the name of the Hollywood actor Sylvester Stallone to advertise its counterfeiting services to potential clients, prosecutors said on Friday. Four gang members were charged for counterfeiting-related crimes with two other men charged on other offences, prosecutors said in a statement. The passport in Stallone’s name -- giving the "Rocky" actor Bulgarian nationality -- was found during a search of one of the gang-members’ homes in the central city of Plovdiv.