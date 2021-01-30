Navalny’s brother under house arrest

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Moscow: The brother and aides of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny were placed under house arrest ahead of new rallies, as Russian authorities warned Friday that protesters could face charges of taking part in "mass unrest". Kremlin critics say authorities are dramatically ramping up pressure on the Russian opposition in an effort to intimidate protesters and smother dissent ahead of new nationwide rallies planned for Sunday.