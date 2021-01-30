Catalan elections to be held in Feb

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
BARCELONA: Regional elections in Spain’s Catalonia will be held on February 14, a court ruled on Friday, in a vote that could help settle a years-long separatist crisis. The government of the wealthy northeastern region had wanted the vote delayed for three months because of rising Covid-19 infections, but the Catalan high court overturned a decree suspending them until May 30.