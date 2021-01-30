Arab fashion week for men

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Dubai: From animal print ensembles to lacy hoodies and flared silky slacks, Arab men on Thursday got their first ever fashion week, with the three-day event showcased virtually online. Designer Furne One of Amato Couture, loved in Dubai for his ethereal designs, opened the unprecedented event with a fall/winter 2021-2022 collection entitled "The First Temptation".