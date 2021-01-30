close
Sat Jan 30, 2021
AFP
January 30, 2021

Israel uproots thousands of trees

World

AFP
January 30, 2021

Tubas, Palestinian Territories: Palestinians on Thursday replanted hundreds of trees in the occupied West Bank, a day after Israel’s army uprooted thousands of trees in the area, saying they had been illegally planted in a military zone. Carrying spades and pickaxes, dozens of Palestinian activists and staff from the Palestinian agriculture ministry worked to plant seedlings in a valley near Khirbeit Einoun, in Tubas governorate, an AFP journalist said.

