US bombarding civilians in Afghanistan

KABUL: The Taliban on Friday rejected Washington’s accusations that it had not lived up to its promises in Afghanistan, in turn claiming the US was ‘bombarding civilians’. The US signed a landmark deal with the insurgents last year, agreeing to withdraw all of its troops from the country in return for security guarantees after a stalemate on the battlefield. "The other side have violated the agreement, almost every day they are violating it," Mohammed Naeem, a Taliban spokesman in Qatar, told AFP.