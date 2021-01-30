Africa’s largest film festival postponed

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Ouagadougou: Africa’s biggest film festival, which had been scheduled to run in Burkina Faso’s capital Ouagadougou from February 27 to March 6, has been postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The Pan-African Festival of Cinema and Television of Ouagadougou, known by its acronym in French of FESPACO, is an eagerly-awaited showcase held every two years. Burkina’s cabinet on Friday "took the decision to postpone the holding of FESPACO to a later date," government spokesman Ousseni Tamboura told a press conference.