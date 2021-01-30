Tensions mount in German Church over abuse report

Berlin: Pressure increased on Friday on a powerful German Catholic archbishop who has for months blocked the publication of a report about alleged sexual abuse of minors by members of his diocese.

In a rare public rebuke, the diocese council of the western city of Cologne, which groups clergy and laypeople, sharply criticised Archbishop Rainer Maria Woelki, saying he had "completely failed as a moral authority".

"We find ourselves in the biggest crisis that the Church has ever experienced," Tim Kurzbach, head of the council, said in a statement. "Those responsible must finally also take responsibility. We need clarity now. Otherwise we have no chance of getting out of this misery."

Woelki, a conservative who has resisted Church reform efforts, has faced criticism for months for refusing to allow the publication of an independent study on abuse committed by clergy in his diocese, the country’s largest, between 1975 and 2018.