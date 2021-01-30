CCPO visits Sherakot police station

LAHORE:CCPO Lahore Ghulam Mehmood Dogar has paid a surprise visit to Shera Kot police station on Friday. He reviewed the pending application at the front desk and issued show-cause notice to SHO M Tanveer for not acting on the citizen's theft application. CCPO Lahore checked the record of the lockup inmates and reprimanded the SHO in harsh words for poor hygiene. He also inspected the night patrolling of Dolphin and PRU in Iqbal Town Division police area.