Cash prizes distributed among cops

Sat Jan 30, 2021
Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
January 30, 2021

LAHORE:DIG Operations Ashfaq Khan distributed cash prizes among 10 police officers here Friday. DSP Headquarters, Line Officer and other police officers were present on the occasion. Among the recipients of the awards were two Sub-Inspectors and eight Assistant Sub-Inspectors. Sub-Inspectors Akbar Ali, Maqsood Zafar, ASIs Shafiq, Muhammad Azam, Fayyaz, Pervez Akhtar, Muhammad Tanveer, Shehzad Naseem, Mehboob Alam and ASI Ahsan were awarded.

