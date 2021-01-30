24 shops sealed for violation of corona SOPs

LAHORE:District administration of Lahore continued its operations on violation of Corona SOPs and sealed 24 shops in the city here on Friday.

DC Lahore Mudassar Riaz said that corona SOPs were being strictly implemented. He said that a total of 24 shops, stores and restaurants have been sealed and fines worth Rs 25,000 were imposed for not complying with corona SOPs.

Assistant Commissioner City Faisan Ahmed sealed 08 shops including 02 restaurants and Assistant Commissioner Cantt Sakhi Shakir sealed 02 restaurants, 12 shops and stores while Rs 15,000 fine was imposed on overcharging and Rs 10,000 on violation of corona SOPs.

The sealed businesses included Babu Jamal Hotel, Baoji G Biryani, Medilinks Pharmacy, Hafiz Suites, Mahmood Pharmacy, Cakes & Bakes, Gourmet Shop, Prima Medical Store, Ali Grocery Shop, Bhatti Pan Shop, Hafiz Mobiles, Naqvi Pan Shop, Rehman Hardware, Unique Autos, Hassan Fruit Shop, Rizvi LPG, Tayyab Cosmetics, Ghousia Malik Shop, Hunzala Tour & Travels, Khadim Foods and Makkah Products & Hotel.