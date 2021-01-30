Man arrested for displaying arms in Tik Tok video

LAHORE:Ferozwala police claimed to have arrested one Haider for displaying weapons on social media app Tik Tok. Police recovered a Kalashnikov and several bullets from his possession. Police also arrested two illicit arms carriers Aqib and Javed and one Noman alias Ashfaq who was wanted in murder and robbery cases.

arrested: Hanjarwal Investigation police claimed to have arrested two thieves. As per

police report, the arrested thieves were identified as Hashim and Ali Raza. Police recovered seven cell phones and illegal weapons from them.

Meanwhile, Shalimar Investigation police failed to arrest the murderers of Imam Masjid. The victim Asif, son of Mureed Hussain, 24, was stabbed by unidentified persons on January 27. Some unidentified persons visited the house of Asif, who lived in the upper portion of the mosque, locked his wife and a daughter in a room, took the victim to another room and slit open his throat. Body was handed over to the family after autopsy.

maid: Iqbal Town Investigation police has yet to arrest the culprits involved in the murder of a 14-year old housemaid. The victim Misbah was subjected to severe torture, resulting in her death. Her body was recovered from the house of her employer.

murder attempt: Qila Gujar Singh Investigation police claimed to have arrested a man who was wanted by Faisalabad police for two years in a case of attempted murder. The accused Sabir had shot at and injured Zeeshan Raza, a resident of Faisalabad in 2019.

ARF’s role

in peace sought: Anti-Riots Force SP said that Anti-Riots Force (ARF) had a key role to play in controlling law and order in the City. He expressed these views during a visit to the Anti-Riots Force headquarters on Friday. He inspected the equipment and ammunition of the Force and the training session of the newly deployed soldiers.