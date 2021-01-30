Primary, middle classes from Feb 1

LAHORE:School Education Department (SED) Punjab once again issued notification vis-a-vis reopening of all public and private schools for primary and middle classes from February 1, 2021.

District education authorities have been directed to ensure strict implementation of corona SOPs in all public and private schools as all classes would have 50% students on alternate days. It is pertinent to mention here that public and private schools have been opened for class 9th, 10th, 11th and 12th since January 18 and now the schools would offer classes for pre-primary to Class-8 from Feb 1. The Punjab govt rescheduled Board exams for matric and intermediate and now all the nine BISEs would conduct these exams in May and June 2021.