Police reply sought on plea against students’ detention

LAHORE:The Lahore High Court Friday sought a report from the police on a habeas corpus petition against the alleged illegal detention of five students following a protest against on-campus exam by a private university.

Haider Ali, a student, filed the petition for the recovery of his fellows Zubair, Sanaullah, Ali Ashraf, Salman and Haris. Advocate Usama, on behalf of the petitioner, argued that the police picked up the students from their residences and shifted them to unknown places. He said the police committed illegality as some of the detained students had been granted pre-arrest bail by a sessions court. He asked the court to order the police to produce the students and take action against the officers involved in the illegal act. Justice Ali Baqar Najafi heard the arguments and sought a report from the CCPO by Saturday (today). In a related development, the police produced the detained students before a judicial magistrate and obtained their two-day physical remand.