UHS not to hold online exams

LAHORE:University of Health Sciences (UHS) Vice-Chancellor Professor Javed Akram has said that it is not possible for the varsity to conduct online examinations primarily because of the challenges posed by technology adoption; therefore, medical and dental students will be required to physically appear at the centres to write their exams as per notified schedule.

Talking to a four-member delegation of the Medical Students Action Committee on Friday, Professor Javed Akram said that four more months would be wasted while arranging online examinations. "Students have already lost a lot of time because of Covid-19", UHS VC said adding that online exams were not required anymore as the government had already announced the opening of higher education institutions from February 1 (Monday).

He said that after theory examinations, the procedure for conducting practical and viva exams online could be considered. He said that the protection of health and life of students was the top priority for which all resources would be utilised.

Professor Javed Akram advised that students put all concerns behind them and focus on their studies. On the demand to give an extra exam chance to the detainees and expelled students, the UHS VC said that although the university rules were very clear in this regard, he would put it before the university statutory bodies for consideration. He also promised to give due consideration to the case of medical students from Azad Jammu and Kashmir who could not appear for the exams last year due to Corona lockdown. The student delegation was headed by Dr Noman Wattoo while committee members Hanzala Hassan Baloch, M Ali

Panjutha, Zohaib Khan besides UHS Controller of Exam Prof Nadia Naseem and others were present.