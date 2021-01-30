CM slams Opp for spreading lawlessness

LAHORE:Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that the universal healthcare programme would provide the best medical facilities free-of-cost.

Talking to the parliamentarians here on Friday, the chief minister said the government was serving the masses while opposition was engaged in spreading lawlessness. Punjab assembly members, including Mian Muhammad Akhtar Hayat, Ch Liaqat Ali, Saleem Sarwar Jora, Ghulam Ali Asghar Khan, Ch. Iftikhar Hussain, Ahmed Khan, Amin Ullah Khan, Mamoon Tarar, Muhammad Arshad Ch, and Chief Whip Syed Abbas Ali Shah called on the chief minister and discussed different problems relating to their constituencies.

The chief minister assured that constituency-related issues would be resolved on a priority basis and no one would be allowed to create hurdles in this regard. Parliamentarians will be accorded full respect and consultations will be continued to solve the people’s problems, he assured. Similarly, the feasible proposals will be implemented, he continued. The chief minister maintained that the universal healthcare programme would provide the best medical facilities free-of-cost adding that the government was serving the masses while opposition was engaged in spreading lawlessness. The umbrella alliance of the PDM has met its logical end as the cheaters have always deceived the masses, the chief minister said and added that he had come to serve the masses without caring for any allegation. Those who practised politics for corruption are, now, trying to portray themselves as victims. The opposition is habitual of deceiving the masses but this practice will not work anymore, Usman Buzdar emphasised. The MPAs thanked the chief minister for issuing immediate instructions to redress their grievances.

Women MPs: Usman Buzdar assured a delegation of woman MPAs that they would be given their due rights. Women Members of the Punjab Assembly Momina Waheed, Aasia Amjad, Ayesha Nawaz and Shaheena Karim Khosa called on the CM and discussed issues of public welfare.

The MPAs appreciated the CM for his hard work and said that he was leading the province wholeheartedly while backward areas' development was also being given full attention. The CM said that women MPAs role in finding solution to public problems could not be underrated.

Women would be given respect and honour and protection in the new Pakistan, led by Prime Minister Imran Khan, he reiterated. The problems relating to the MPAs' constituencies would be solved on priority, he continued and assured the government was burning midnight oil to change the destiny of people and the proposals of women assembly members would be given due importance.

The CM regretted that elected representatives were badly ignored in the past tenures, as the previous government did not give any importance to the assembly and used its as a rubber stamp.

The PTI government, on the other side, had taken several steps to provide socioeconomic empowerment to women, he added.

Meanwhile, Usman Buzdar has congratulated the national cricket team over its success in the first cricket Test match againstvisiting South African team at Karachi. In a statement, the CM said the players performed well and proved their mettle in every field of play. Fawad Alam batted well to play an important role in Pakistan’s victory. It was a result of teamwork and the success has boosted the morale of the players, the CM added.