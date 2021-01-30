11 die in Spain’s care home outbreak

MADRID: Eleven people have died of Covid-19 following an outbreak at a care home near Madrid which may be linked to the so-called British variant of the virus, officials said on Friday.

"We have had a major outbreak at an old people’s home in Becerril de la Sierra," said Antonio Zapatero, deputy health chief in the Madrid region, referring to a town in the mountains near the capital.

He said the outbreak, which was first detected on January 7, infected all 48 residents and 17 staff, with investigations suggesting it may have been caused by the more contagious variant first discovered in Britain in November.