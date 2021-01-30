close
Sat Jan 30, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
AFP
January 30, 2021

Bangladesh moves thousands more Rohingya to remote island

World

AFP
January 30, 2021

CHITTAGONG, Bangladesh: Bangladesh authorities on Friday moved more than 1,750 Rohingya Muslims to a controversial island in the Bay of Bengal despite complaints made by refugees already there. Officials said over 3,000 Rohingya would be taken by boat to Bhashan Char island on Friday and Saturday from congested camps on Bangladesh’s border with Myanmar.

Latest News

More From World