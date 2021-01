Italy freezes arms sale to Saudi Arabia

ROME: Italy on Friday revoked approval for arms sales to Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates over the conflict in Yemen, making permanent an 18-month temporary suspension.

"Today I am announcing that the government has revoked the authorisations underway for the export of missiles and aircraft bombs to Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates," Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio said.

"(This is) an act that we considered due, a clear message of peace coming from our country. For us, respect for human rights is an unbreakable commitment," he said. He did not mention Yemen but referenced the conflict there when he ordered the initial suspension in July 2019. Italy’s Peace and Disarmament Network, a campaign group, hailed the "historic" move that it estimated would see orders for more than 12,700 ordnance cancelled.

It "puts an end, once and for all, to the possibility that thousands of ordnance manufactured in Italy could strike civilian facilities, cause casualties among the population or contribute to worsening the already serious humanitarian situation", the group said.

In 2019, several European Union countries froze arms sales to Saudi Arabia, which heads a military coalition fighting Iran-backed Huthi rebels in Yemen in a conflict that has killed tens of thousands of people.