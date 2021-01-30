Le Pen proposes hijab ban

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PARIS: French far-right leader Marine Le Pen on Friday proposed a ban on Muslim headscarves in all public places on Friday, seeking to build on a record recent poll putting her almost neck-and-neck with President Emmanuel Macron.
The hijab policy, which would be contested in court and would almost certainly be ruled unconstitutional, saw the 53-year-old return to a familiar campaign theme 15 months from the country’s 2022 presidential election. "I consider that the headscarf is an Islamist item of clothing," Le Pen told reporters at a press conference where she proposed a new law to ban "Islamist ideologies."