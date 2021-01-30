Israel uproots thousands of trees

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Tubas, Palestinian Territories: Palestinians on Thursday replanted hundreds of trees in the occupied West Bank, a day after Israel’s army uprooted thousands of trees in the area, saying they had been illegally planted in a military zone. Carrying spades and pickaxes, dozens of Palestinian activists and staff from the Palestinian agriculture ministry worked to plant seedlings in a valley near Khirbeit Einoun, in Tubas governorate, an AFP journalist said.