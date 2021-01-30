Two killed, another injured in firing incidents

Two people were killed and another got injured in separate firing incidents on Friday. A man was killed in a firing incident within the Surjani Town police remits. The body was taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital (ASH) where he was identified as 40-year-old Khalid, son of Nazeer. The police said the deceased, a driver by profession, was killed over personal enmity, adding that they were waiting for the family to register a case.

In another similar incident, a man was shot dead in Saeedabad. The body was taken to the Civil Hospital for an autopsy where he was identified as 60-year-old Nawab Khan. Police said the man was apparently killed over personal enmity.

Separately, 47-year-old Sheraz, son of Raza, was shot and injured in a firing incident on Northern Bypass. He was taken to the ASH for medical treatment. Police said the incident took place during a clash between two people.