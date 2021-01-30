Two killed, another injured in firing incidents

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Two people were killed and another got injured in separate firing incidents on Friday. A man was killed in a firing incident within the Surjani Town police remits. The body was taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital (ASH) where he was identified as 40-year-old Khalid, son of Nazeer. The police said the deceased, a driver by profession, was killed over personal enmity, adding that they were waiting for the family to register a case.
In another similar incident, a man was shot dead in Saeedabad. The body was taken to the Civil Hospital for an autopsy where he was identified as 60-year-old Nawab Khan. Police said the man was apparently killed over personal enmity.
Separately, 47-year-old Sheraz, son of Raza, was shot and injured in a firing incident on Northern Bypass. He was taken to the ASH for medical treatment. Police said the incident took place during a clash between two people.