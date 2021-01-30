Former CM Qaim Ali Shah gets interim bail in NAB investigation

The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Friday granted interim pre-arrest bail to former Sindh chief minister Syed Qaim Ali Shah in a National Accountability Bureau (NAB) investigation pertaining to misuse of authority and illegal allotment of government land in North Nazimabad.

The former CM had approached the SHC for obtaining protective interim bail, following the issuance of a call-up notice by the NAB authorities. The NAB call up notice had sought explanation from the former CM with regard to his note in the summary of the land utilisation department for allotment of 44 acres of government land as compensation in lieu of the qabuli land utilised by the government of Sindh for Khawsti Brohi Revenue scheme for the allotment of state land.

The petitioner’s counsel, Zamir Ghumro, submitted that the impugned call-up notice had been served on the former chief minister to cause his undue arrest on political grounds. He submitted that the notice disclosed misuse of authority and illegal allotment of state land wherein NAB asked the petitioner to disclose reasons for not approving the summary.

He said NAB had failed to specify any involvement of the petitioner in the alleged crime without any positive proof. He said the petitioner was willing to cooperate and record his statement in the investigation as required under the law but apprehended his arrest at the hands of the investigation officer of the case who was acting mala fide against him.

He requested the high court to grant interim protective bail to the petitioner. A division bench of the SHC headed by Justice Mohammad Iqbal Kalhoro, without touching the merits of the case, granted interim pre-arrest bail to the petitioner against a surety of Rs300,000 and adjourned the hearing till February 23 for confirmation or otherwise. The high court directed the petitioner to join the further inquiry.