Covid-19 claims 17 more lives, another 1,323 found infected in Sindh

The novel coronavirus has claimed 17 more lives in Sindh during the last 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 3,986 in the province.

In addition to the 17 deaths, 1,323 new cases emerged when 12,642 tests were conducted in the province, said Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in his daily Covid-19 situation report on Friday.

He maintained that 17 more patients of the coronavirus lost their lives, taking the death toll to 3,986, which constituted a 1.6 per cent death rate. Shah said that 12,642 samples were tested against which 1,323 cases were detected that constituted a 10.5 per cent current detection rate.

So far 2,700,848 tests have been conducted which diagnosed 245,662 cases. Of them, 91 per cent or 223,358 patients have recovered, including 735 overnight. Currently 18,318 patients are under treatment. Of them, 17,449 were in home isolation, 15 at isolation centres and 854 at different hospitals.

The condition of 787 patients was stated to be critical, including 84 shifted onto ventilators. Out of the 1,323 new cases, 1,025 were detected in Karachi: 302 in District East, 211 in District South, 182 in District Central, 147 in District Malir, 134 in District Korangi and 49 in District West.

Hyderabad reported 69 cases, Matiari 28, Sanghar 19, Thatta 16, Nausheroferoze and Tando Allahyar 14 each, Dadu 12, Tando Muhammad Khan, Ghotki, Khairpur, Larkana and Mirpurkhas nine each, Qambar and Umerkot seven each, Jacobabad and Shikarpur six each, Badin five, Sukkur and Shaheed Benazirabad two each, Kashmore and Sujawal one each.

The chief minister urged people of the province to follow the standard operating procedures that his government had introduced to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.