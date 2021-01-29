close
Fri Jan 29, 2021
January 29, 2021

Three TTP terrorists held in Karachi

Top Story

A
APP
January 29, 2021

KARACHI: Three suspected terrorists belonging to the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) were arrested on Thursday in a combing operation in the city’s Qayyumabad area.

According to an official, the police conducted a combing operation in Qayyumabad D Area during which three TTP terrorists — identified as Rooh Khan, Khairullah and Karimullah Jan — were nabbed. The raiding party also recovered two hand grenades, bomb and three pistols along with rounds from their possession. They were booked under relevant law and further investigation was underway.

