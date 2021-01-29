Alvi for Pakistan, Jordan to boost defence and economic ties

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi said on Thursday Pakistan attached great importance to its ties with Jordan and wanted to maintain mutually beneficial cooperation in all fields of mutual interest, particularly strengthening defence and economic cooperation.

He said both countries enjoyed excellent relations which were based on common faith, cultural affinities and shared perceptions of regional and international issues.

Dr Alvi said this during a meeting with the visiting Chairman of Joint Chiefs of Staff of Jordan Armed Forces, Major General Yousef Ahmed Al-Hnaity, at the President House here. He expressed satisfaction over the cordial relations and emphasised the need for further strengthening the defence and economic cooperation between the two brotherly countries.

He also highlighted the sufferings of Muslims in India, particularly the atrocities being committed by Indian security forces against the Muslim population of occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The President said the continued restrictions against the Muslim population of held Kashmir by India were hampering dissemination of information, supply of medicines and other essentials.

He emphasised the need for a united call by the international community to force India to lift the restrictions against Muslim population in the held territory. He commended Jordan’s efforts to ensure peace and stability in the Middle East region.

Earlier, the President conferred Hilal-i-Imtiaz (Military) on Major General Al-Hnaity—in recognition of his illustrious services for promoting defence cooperation between the armed forces of the two countries—at a special investiture ceremony. The event was attended by senior military and civil officials.