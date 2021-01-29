Accusations fly as Pakistan slides on graft index

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Thursday fell four places on Transparency International’s (TI) corruption perceptions index, sparking swift recriminations from the opposition, which attacked the government for the situation despite its anti-corruption slant, while the ruling PTI claimed the figures the report used were from the PML-N government’s era.

According to Transparency International, corruption in Pakistan is perceived to have increased in 2020 compared to last year as the country now ranks 124 out of 180 countries on the global corruption perceptions list. In 2019, Pakistan ranked 120th on the global corruption list and 117 in 2018. Neighbouring India stood at 86 this year and slid one spot.

TI scores countries from 0-100, with 100 being very clean and 0 being very corrupt. Pakistan was assigned a score of 31 this year.

As the report was published, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) spokeswoman Marriyum Aurangzeb swiftly condemned the government, saying: “The country became the most corrupt in the era of those who call others thieves.” She also said in a tweet that graft had reduced in Nawaz Sharif’s regime.

Similar tweets were made by other PML-N leaders like Ahsan Iqbal, Miftah Ismail and Khawaja Saad Rafiq, who all criticised the government while citing the report.

PPP Senator Sherry Rehman said Prime Minister Imran Khan’s claims to end corruption “in 90 days were based on lies”. She said corruption was on the rise during the PTI government’s tenure and that Pakistan’s losing a few places on the global corruption index “is a question mark” on the PTI government’s performance.

“Pakistan has dropped down seven places on the list since this government came to power,” she said, adding that the world is now watching the story of the government’s “wrath of corruption”. “The focus is on NAB and the government’s political opponents, not corruption,” Rehman said.

PPP’s Shazia Marri said in the past, the Prime Minister used to wave Transparency International reports and ask governments to go home. Until 2018, Khan never tired of wailing about the TI reports, she said, adding that Khan “has lost the moral legitimacy to stay in power after today’s report”.

The PTI government, on the other hand, insisted the numbers were based on 2017-2018, during the PML-N’s government. Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Political Communication Shahbaz Gill said in a video statement that TI had “again exposed Pakistan’s leaders and their corruption”. The aide said past data was used to calculate Pakistan’s rating. He gave an example of the World Bank data cited in by TI which had been published in 2017. He said this meant the data for a 2017 publication would have been collected before 2017. He showed another data source from 2018. He said the corruption perception report, thus, was from the last tenure of the PML-N government.