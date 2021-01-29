Naya Pakistan project: LDA seeks CM’s approval for allotment of 4,000 apartments

By Ali Raza

LAHORE

Lahore Development Authority (LDA) has been

preparing a summary to seek

approval of the mechanism

for allotment of 4,000 apartments from Chief Minister

Usman Buzdar.

LDA has planned to construct these apartments

under the first phase of LDA

City Naya Pakistan project.

The decision of seeking approval from the Punjab government was taken in the

first meeting of 2021 of

LDA’s Governing Body

under the chair of LDA Vice

Chairman SM Imran some

two days back. Director

General LDA Ahmed Aziz

Tarar briefed the participants about the agenda

items and compliance status

of the previous meeting.

The meeting decided to

place a summary before the

Chief Minister Punjab for

this purpose. The government will further be requested through the summary for determining the

price of a unit, eligibility criteria for prospective purchasers as well as terms and

conditions for allotment of

apartments.

As per LDA’s plan, each

apartment will comprise of

two bedrooms and covering

an area of 650 square feet.

The apartments will be built

in the form of four-storey

blocks, on 563 kanals of land

at a cost of about Rs 10 billion. Every block will consist

of 32 residential units and a

total of 125 such blocks will

be constructed under this

project. The price of an

apartment has been estimated as Rs 27,06,519 which

will be payable in form of

easy monthly installments.

Applications for allotment will be received

through Bank of Punjab and

wide publicity will be carried

out through newspapers,

electronic media and digital

media for the information of

general public in this regard.

Lahore Development

Authority already has invited tenders from builders,

firms and contractors registered with Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC) in

category C-4 and above for

construction of LDA City

New Pakistan Apartments.

It has also invited consultant firms for expressing interest in Resident Supervision of this project. A

timeline of one and a half

year has been set for completion of these apartments.

The meeting approved

draft of the agreement between LDA and Bank of Punjab for issuance of Letter of

Comfort by the bank to the

prospective allottees, extending loan facility to them

for purchasing apartments

and transferring this amount

into the special bank account established for the

project.

The meeting also approved regulations for opening and operating a special

ESCROW account for the

loans being provided by the

banks to the allottees for

funding the construction of

these apartments. These

funds would not be used for

any purpose other than the

construction of apartments.

Earlier, in its last meeting

the governing body of LDA

had approved PC-1 worth

about Rs. 20 billion for construction of roads, water

supply and sewerage system,

sidewalks, and other infrastructure on 8,500 kanals of

land earmarked for construction of 35,000 apartments in Halloki area of LDA

City.

For improving service delivery and to avoid public inconvenience, the meeting

decided to reorganize the

LDA Housing Wing in order

to better manage the ownership issues and transfer of

plots in LDA housing

schemes in minimum possible time.

For this purpose, the

Land Development and Estate Management Directorates were unified and

converted into housing directorates. These Directorates will perform all the

functions being done by the

previous directorates separately.

In order to promote investment and create job opportunities, the meeting allowed change of land use on

payment of conversion fee

under Land Use Regulations

2020 for launching area development project at two

places in Lahore. The first

project will be started on

land measuring 88 kanal 14

Marla on Defense Road

while the other will be

started on 101 kanal and 18

marlas land on Raiwind

Road.

The meeting also decided

to allow 50 percent reduction in the amount of fines

imposed on an educational

institution located in Faisal

Town for non-compliance

with construction rules to

encourage non-profit organizations working for the promotion of education.

The meeting also allowed

processing of application for

setting up a land sub-division

in settlement area in the light

of LDA Private Housing

Scheme Rules 2014.

The meeting accorded

approval of proceedings for

selection of consultant for

preparation of new master

plan for Lahore division. It

also approved financial proposal amounting to Rs 518

million as consultancy

charges to be paid to the

qualifying firm Dar-AlHandsa of Lebanon.

The meeting also approved to set up a committee of experts to review the

various works carried out by

the consultant during the

preparation of the master

plan.

The meeting decided to

formulate LDA Private Housing Schemes Regulations in

order to make the process of

approval of private housing

schemes within the limits of

Lahore Division, transparent

and easy. For this purpose,

a committee headed by

Chief Metropolitan Planner

was approved