Naya Pakistan project: LDA seeks CM’s approval for allotment of 4,000 apartments

By Ali Raza
LAHORE
Lahore Development Authority (LDA) has been
preparing a summary to seek
approval of the mechanism
for allotment of 4,000 apartments from Chief Minister
Usman Buzdar.
LDA has planned to construct these apartments
under the first phase of LDA
City Naya Pakistan project.
The decision of seeking approval from the Punjab government was taken in the
first meeting of 2021 of
LDA’s Governing Body
under the chair of LDA Vice
Chairman SM Imran some
two days back. Director
General LDA Ahmed Aziz
Tarar briefed the participants about the agenda
items and compliance status
of the previous meeting.
The meeting decided to
place a summary before the
Chief Minister Punjab for
this purpose. The government will further be requested through the summary for determining the
price of a unit, eligibility criteria for prospective purchasers as well as terms and
conditions for allotment of
apartments.
As per LDA’s plan, each
apartment will comprise of
two bedrooms and covering
an area of 650 square feet.
The apartments will be built
in the form of four-storey
blocks, on 563 kanals of land
at a cost of about Rs 10 billion. Every block will consist
of 32 residential units and a
total of 125 such blocks will
be constructed under this
project. The price of an
apartment has been estimated as Rs 27,06,519 which
will be payable in form of
easy monthly installments.
Applications for allotment will be received
through Bank of Punjab and
wide publicity will be carried
out through newspapers,
electronic media and digital
media for the information of
general public in this regard.
Lahore Development
Authority already has invited tenders from builders,
firms and contractors registered with Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC) in
category C-4 and above for
construction of LDA City
New Pakistan Apartments.
It has also invited consultant firms for expressing interest in Resident Supervision of this project. A
timeline of one and a half
year has been set for completion of these apartments.
The meeting approved
draft of the agreement between LDA and Bank of Punjab for issuance of Letter of
Comfort by the bank to the
prospective allottees, extending loan facility to them
for purchasing apartments
and transferring this amount
into the special bank account established for the
project.
The meeting also approved regulations for opening and operating a special
ESCROW account for the
loans being provided by the
banks to the allottees for
funding the construction of
these apartments. These
funds would not be used for
any purpose other than the
construction of apartments.
Earlier, in its last meeting
the governing body of LDA
had approved PC-1 worth
about Rs. 20 billion for construction of roads, water
supply and sewerage system,
sidewalks, and other infrastructure on 8,500 kanals of
land earmarked for construction of 35,000 apartments in Halloki area of LDA
City.
For improving service delivery and to avoid public inconvenience, the meeting
decided to reorganize the
LDA Housing Wing in order
to better manage the ownership issues and transfer of
plots in LDA housing
schemes in minimum possible time.
For this purpose, the
Land Development and Estate Management Directorates were unified and
converted into housing directorates. These Directorates will perform all the
functions being done by the
previous directorates separately.
In order to promote investment and create job opportunities, the meeting allowed change of land use on
payment of conversion fee
under Land Use Regulations
2020 for launching area development project at two
places in Lahore. The first
project will be started on
land measuring 88 kanal 14
Marla on Defense Road
while the other will be
started on 101 kanal and 18
marlas land on Raiwind
Road.
The meeting also decided
to allow 50 percent reduction in the amount of fines
imposed on an educational
institution located in Faisal
Town for non-compliance
with construction rules to
encourage non-profit organizations working for the promotion of education.
The meeting also allowed
processing of application for
setting up a land sub-division
in settlement area in the light
of LDA Private Housing
Scheme Rules 2014.
The meeting accorded
approval of proceedings for
selection of consultant for
preparation of new master
plan for Lahore division. It
also approved financial proposal amounting to Rs 518
million as consultancy
charges to be paid to the
qualifying firm Dar-AlHandsa of Lebanon.
The meeting also approved to set up a committee of experts to review the
various works carried out by
the consultant during the
preparation of the master
plan.
The meeting decided to
formulate LDA Private Housing Schemes Regulations in
order to make the process of
approval of private housing
schemes within the limits of
Lahore Division, transparent
and easy. For this purpose,
a committee headed by
Chief Metropolitan Planner
was approved