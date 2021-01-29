Opposition’s no-confidence motion to fail: Sarwar

LAHORE: The prevalence of typhoid infection across the country has assumed alarming proportions. In 2017 alone, Global Burden of Diseases survey found 914,515 typhoid cases in Pakistan of which 63 percent were children under 15. The Punjab government is launching a vaccination campaign against typhoid from Feb1-15 to overcome the dreadful disease.

This transpired during a seminar Typhoid Conjugate Vaccine held under the aegis of Mir Khalilur Rehman Welfare Society (MKRMS) in collaboration with UNICEF and Saanjh Preet Organization presided over by Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sawrar, while the chief guest was special adviser to chief minister on information and broadcasting Dr Firdaus Ashiq Awan.

SVP Pakistan Society of Internal Medicine Prof Dr Azizur Rehman said typhoid was caused through unhealthy foods, salad, contaminated water and unwashed hands, and warned that during the last few weeks, a large number of typhoid patients were admitted to hospitals in the country. He warned that there was a new kind of typhoid in the country, which was resistant to the normal antibiotics and it was particularly affecting Balochistan. He said the modern vaccine was found to be quite effective in treating the disease.

Dr Masood Sadiq said Children Hospital is a large institution for treating child patients, which received 1,140 suspected typhoid affected children in six months. He said the disease can badly affect brain, heart, liver and other organs. Dr Bilqis Shabbir said the vaccine was quite effective and safe for children above six months age and pregnant women. Dr Zahid Ashgar said this vaccine should be inoculated again after two years. He said clean drinking water was essential for disease prevention but it was not accessible to the common man in the country.

WHO senior technical officer Dr Nauman Khan emphasized the need for all the countrymen to be vaccinated against typhoid. Unicef provincial urban health consultant Dr Mushtaq Ahmad Shad said the vaccine is effective for the lifetime. He said the mass vacccination carried out in Sindh in 2019 resulted in 90 per cent drop in typhoid cases there.

Talking to newsmen, Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said the opposition lawmakers under PDM alliance have neither submitted their resignations, nor will they stage a long march. The opposition will also fail to table the no confidence motion, he added. Replying to a question, Governor Punjab said that regardless of PDM’s claims, elections will be held in 2023. He maintained that Imran Khan will complete his constitutional term as the Prime Minister.

Earlier, addressing the event, Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said that the Punjab government is launching a typhoid vaccination campaign from February 1. The governor said that doctors fighting on the frontline during the Covid-19 pandemic are heroes of the nation and their services would always be remembered. He described the Health Insaaf Card, introduced by the Imran government, a historic project which would be availed by the poor deprived of basic health facilities.

Addressing the event, Special Assistant to the CM on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said the typhoid conjugate vaccination would protect the children from fatal diseases. The campaign will be held in two phases to vaccinate children from 9 months to 15 years, she added. The universal healthcare program is the vision of PM Imran Khan and the Punjab government has decided to provide free medical facilities to all in the province. Rs10 billion has been earmarked for the procurement of the latest medical equipment for government hospitals, she said.

Dr Awan said the PM Imran Khan is managing the typhoid of corruption through ‘show of hands’ in the upcoming Senate election. Responding to a question, Dr Awan expressed good wishes for the daughter of Asif Zardari but termed such extravagant wedding ceremonies are ‘disturbing’ for the strata who can’t afford such pomp and show for their daughters. While appreciating the services of Mir Khalil-ur-Rehman society, the SACM said it always raised voice for the ailing humanity and highlighted issues of public interest.