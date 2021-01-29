Pakistan, China agree to multiply agricultural, industrial cooperation

BEIJING: Pakistan and China agreed to multiply the agricultural and industrial cooperation as they launched an Agricultural and Industrial Cooperation Information Platform, says a report published by China Economic Net (CEN) on Thursday.

Speaking at the Online launching ceremony, Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Nong Rong said the platform jointly initiated by China Economic Net and China Machinery Engineering Corporation could not be more timely and will serve as the bridge for two sides to expand cooperation on agriculture, industry and other sectors.

“With the introduction of the platform, the government departments, research institutions, associations and chambers, and enterprises of the two countries could carry out all-round, multi-sector, and in-depth communication and cooperation,” he said.

“By using the platform, the information of agricultural and industrial cooperation will be collected and displayed on the platform; business activities such as forums, seminars and delegation visits could be organized; in-depth agricultural and industrial B2B cooperation will also be effectively promoted,” he added.