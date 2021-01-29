close
Fri Jan 29, 2021
Our Correspondent
January 29, 2021

Seven names shortlisted for DC slots

National

Our Correspondent
January 29, 2021

LAHORE: The Punjab government has shortlisted seven names to be appointed as deputy commissioners in the districts where slots of DCs are vacant.

The names include: Irfan Ali Kathia, Shahid Abbas, Rana Shakil, Nauman Yousaf, Asim Javed, Awais Malik and Maryam Khan. These names have been sent to the chief minister for his approval.

