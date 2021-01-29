close
Fri Jan 29, 2021
Wife gets angry with husband for getting corona vaccine before her

National

 
January 29, 2021

ISLAMABAD: A woman in India's capital, New Delhi, got angry with her husband after he received a vaccine for coronavirus before she could get it.

In a live video filmed by the husband, which went viral on social media, he could be seen talking on the phone with his wife. The man could be seen explaining that he got vaccinated, adding that she too would get inoculated soon (on Monday). She, however, could be heard berating him over the call.

