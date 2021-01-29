2008-2013 period was worst for terrorists: PPP

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Thursday said ‘selected’ Prime Minister Imran Khan was in total dark about the power sector and his knowledge in this regard was defective due to which different parts of the country were facing loadshedding even in the winter season.

“This incapable government has been imposed on Pakistan,” said Secretary Information PPP Parliamentarians Shazia Atta Marri in response to Imran Khan's speech on Thursday.

Shazia said there was regular increase in power tariff adding that Imran had said he will bring back $200 billion but instead he took $11 billion in loan in the last 30 months.

She said debt was increasing with such a fast pace that was never experienced before.

“The value of rupees to dollar has decreased due to the failed economic policies of incapable prime minister,” she said.

Shazia said the time between 2008 and 2013 was the worst for terrorists.

“Imran Khan was called Taliban Khan and the people of Pakistan still remember this title,” Shazia said.