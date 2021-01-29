Most Pakistanis think corona dangers are exaggerated: survey

ISLAMABAD: As many as 57 percent of Pakistanis still consider dangers associated with coronavirus as "exaggerated", a survey conducted by Gallup Pakistan revealed.

According to the survey —in which more than 1,000 people participated— 37 percent respondents said that they believe the virus poses a danger, while 6 percent refused to answer.

Citing a previous survey, the company said that the people who consider coronavirus a "foreign conspiracy" have reduced; however, 42% still believe that it is a conspiracy.

Moreover, 42 percent of the respondents said that it wasn't a foreign conspiracy, while 16 percent of the participants opted against answering the question.

Furthermore, 50 percent respondents said that they feared their family might contract the virus, while 47 percent said that they did not fear that their loved ones would get the virus.