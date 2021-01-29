close
Fri Jan 29, 2021
AFP
January 29, 2021

Taliban have ‘not met their commitments’: Pentagon

AFP
January 29, 2021

WASHINGTON: The Taliban are not meeting the promises they made in the peace agreement with the United States, including reducing violence and cutting ties with Al-Qaeda, the Pentagon said Thursday. "We are still involved in trying to get a negotiated settlement. The Taliban have not met their commitments," said Pentagon spokesman John Kirby.

